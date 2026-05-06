Korean entertainment is making a mark in the world, one appearance at a time. After the success of K-pop acts and Korean actors worldwide, it is always exciting to see what happens next in the Korean entertainment space. The MET GALA is one of the most talked-about cultural events every year, and this year was no different. Actors, singers, and artists from across the globe walked the carpet. Several walked the carpet for the first time. Let’s take a look at the artists from Korean entertainment who walked the MET GALA 2026 red carpet.

BLACKPINK Members At MET GALA 2026

LISA

Lisa became the first K-pop artist named to the MET GALA host committee, making history. She wore a Robert Wun couture gown with a veil supported by 3D-printed replicas of her arms in Thai dance poses. This frosty white gown turned many heads and sparked a lot of chatter online.

JISOO

Jisoo made her debut on the carpet with a custom Christian Dior gown. With her hair sleeked into a low bun, the gown shimmered and dripped with confidence. Playing with pink, white, and a little bit of fur, the gown was quite sculptural.

JENNIE

Jennie attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/qDHIfTWJW6 — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

As the Chanel ambassador, Jennie came draped in a fish-scales-like silver-sequined gown that was punctuated with Chanel High Jewelry. The gown was simple and sophisticated. Her hair was tied tight in a sleek French bun. She also sported iridescent tattoo-like designs on her fingers.

ROSÉ

Rosé picked Yves Saint Laurent for her MET GALA 2026 look. The gown she wore was a high-slit black silhouette, highlighted by a bird brooch at the waist, which immediately captured attention. The look was sharp, yet grounded.

aespa’s Karina & Ningning MET GALA Debut

KARINA

Karina attends the 2026 Met Gal. pic.twitter.com/bDV7qvp0Ab — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

K-pop girl group aespa’s members Karina and Ningning became the first 4th-Gen Female K-pop stars to walk the MET carpet. Karina chose a custom Prada gown with a white satin silhouette and a billowing black cape. The jeweled neckline was homage to hanbok, a traditional Korean dress worn by women.

NINGNING

Ningning attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/s77LHuPtIX — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

Ningning was recently announced as Gucci’s newest global brand ambassador. She wore a custom Gucci gown created by Demna, the label’s luxury creative director. The black gown looked mystical as the sheer black net embraced Ningning in wispy waves. The look was completed with Bvlgari jewelry.

K-pop Demon Hunters Cast At MET GALA 2026

EJAE

EJAE attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/Df75aBZpey — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

EJAE, the singing voice of Rumi, wore a gown made of 700,000 Swarovski crystals. In an interview with Vogue, EJAE mentioned that the outfit was an homage to the female artists, singers, and cultural figures of the Joseon dynasty.

AUDREY NUNA

Audrey Nuna, who is the singing voice of Mira, channeled some of her character’s energy into her MET GALA outfit. She wore a voluminous outfit inspired by 101 Dalmatians. The Robert Wun custom featured a splatter of white and black

AHN HYO-SEOP

#AhnHyoSeop at the Met Gala Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/2ujShPZe24 — 안효섭 Ahn Hyo Seop's Updates (@AhnHyoSeop417) May 4, 2026

Ahn Hyo-seop, the acting voice for Jinu from K-pop Demon Hunters, also made his debut on the MET GALA carpet. Wearing a Valentino, the actor became the first Korean actor to walk the carpet in over a decade after Rain’s appearance in 2015. His outfit was golden. A gold-striped jacket with a black knot, a satin gold shirt, a red scarf around his neck, and black pants completed his look.

Special Mention: Jung Ho-yeon

Hoyeon attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/teOTD2cAV3 — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

Squid Game-famous actor and model Jung Ho-yeon also walked the red carpet in a slim black gown with a bevy of flower-like designs circling her waist.

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