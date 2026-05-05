After waiting for a whole year, we are back on the red carpet, checking out the celebs who stepped on it looking like dazzling stars at the Met Gala 2026. Met is definitely one of the biggest high-fashion events that everyone keeps an eye on. From Dwayne Johnson’s debut to popular couples garnering a lot of attention. So, let’s have a look at the 5 best-dressed couples from the Met Gala 2026 who understood the assignment of portraying the theme – ‘Costume Art’, aka ‘Fashion is Art.’

1. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky definitely understood the assignment. While the singer looked absolutely stunning in a custom-made Maison Margiela gown, encrusted with jewels and beads, on the other hand, Rocky channeled his inner style icon in a pink Chanel outfit. The couple should be considered one of the best-dressed pairs at the Met Gala 2026.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the met gala 2026

📸 : Getty images pic.twitter.com/RzngebJckC — Met Gala 2026 (@the_metgala) May 5, 2026

2. Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman walked the carpet with his partner, Sutton Foster, looking stunning together as a couple. While he wore a simple three-piece tuxedo with a diamond brooch and black bow, Sutton slayed in a champagne-colored shimmery one-shoulder dress, which had a thigh slit and a ruched effect.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/q0wg5ni5Ax — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

3. Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian debuted together on the Met Gala carpet. They truly understood the theme and served looks accordingly. Dwayne and Lauren dressed themselves up in Thom Browne couture. He wore a pleated skirt, black pants, a white shirt, a white bow, and a tuxedo jacket. He completed the look with a jewel-encrusted watch, brooch, and glasses. On the other hand, Lauren Hashian wore a beautiful, floral-stitched white halter-neck gown. She tied up her hair in a messy updo.

The Rock and his wife, Lauren Hashian, are at the 2026 Met Gala. They look stunning! 🔥#MetGala pic.twitter.com/ARy99key5H — Mollie Smith (@Molliestake87) May 4, 2026

4. Stanley Tucci & Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt showed everyone how fashion should be portrayed. Stanley chose to wear a green suede jacket with a matching satin pocket square, while Felicity stunned in a lace black top, black pants, and a jacket. She completed the look with diamond-studded earrings, red lips, and black stilettos.

Felicity and Emily Blunt cannot get enough of Stanley Tucci at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7pysngoHWK — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 4, 2026

5. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle took the fashion quotient a notch higher by wearing a sheer brown gown encrusted with crystals from Michael Kors’s collection, paired with a Tiffany & Co. necklace. On the other hand, D-Wade showcased his dashing side in black pants, sheer black inner and a vest. He accessorized the look with diamond and silver jewelry.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade arrive at the 2026 Met Gala wearing custom Michael Kors Collection. Gabrielle Union wears a cocoa cutout gown with scattered sequins and Dwyane Wade steps out in a black frayed wool gabardine double-breasted sleeveless tuxedo.#GabrielleUnion… pic.twitter.com/9UdADDzM5R — Michael Kors (@MichaelKors) May 5, 2026

This year’s Met Gala theme was Costume Art, and for dressing up, it was about ‘Fashion is Art’. Each and every celebrity chose their own perspective and channelized their inner creativity through fashion. Every couple looked gorgeous, but these 5 pairs definitely topped the bar. What do you think?

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