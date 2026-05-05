Met Gala 2026 is in full swing as celebrities from all over the globe are showing up in stunning ensembles and turning the red carpet into a full-blown spectacle. The biggest night in fashion follows the theme of ‘Costume Art,’ encouraging celebs to follow the dress code of “Fashion is Art.”

This year has witnessed the presence of several Indian celebrities, including Isha Ambani and Manisha Malhotra, alongside Karan Johar and Ananya Birla, who made their red carpet debuts. Here’s a look at the top 5 best and worst-dressed celebs from the prestigious event.

Best Dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2026

1. Karan Johar

No one could have put India on the global map like Karan Johar just did. The famous director-producer stunned in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra creation, inspired by the works of the late legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

2. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is already riding the fashion wave with her stunning looks in The Devil Wears Prada 2. And she kept the momentum going with her gorgeous appearance in a Michael Kors gown, with designs hand-painted by artist Peter McCough.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/COnqa7ISqj — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

3. Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani certainly made India proud with her splendid custom-made Gaurav Gupta saree. This stunning creation is made with pure gold threads and assembled by over 25 artisans over 1,200 hours!

Isha M. Ambani attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/mmbcZ6QQDa — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

4. Rihanna

Rihanna looked like a piece of art in her custom Maison Margiela gown by Glenn Martens, coated with thousands of jewels!

Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/vXWvb3o1Kh — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

5. Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla was not coming to play and meant serious business. She understood the assignment, appearing in an all-black couture by Robert Wun, teamed with a metallic mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Birla (@ananyabirla)

Worst Dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2026

1. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber just doesn’t seem to understand the significance of the Gala. A night where celebs can experiment without inhibitions and put their best foot forward, Hailey has always chosen to be understated to the point of being boring. The model-turned-entrepreneur turned up in a sculpted Yves Saint Laurent look in blue and gold. There’s so much she could have done with this look, but missed the chance, yet again.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/vNe2PauYZG — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

2. Heidi Klum

We truly appreciate the tremendous effort that must have gone into putting this look together. However, Heidi didn’t really make the mark with her experimentation. Using prosthetics that mimicked a veil and white robes, Heidi aimed to appear as a statue. Which she did, but we think she took the theme a little too literally!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has usually been on the ball with her previous Met Gala appearances. But this year, she dropped the ball, and how! Wearing a nude corset along with a voluminous skirt, Kylie looked outlandish but not in a good way.

4. Cardi B

We love how bold Cardi B usually is. But this time, she may have taken it too far. She turned up in a custom Marc Jacobs gown that did nothing to enhance her otherwise gorgeous bod.

Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala c. pic.twitter.com/9sbTSXfZt7 — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

5. Gigi Hadid

In a sheer Miu Miu black dress, Gigi failed to make a mark this time. The dress seems to be simply hanging on her frame instead of flattering it. Also, the underwear peeking through is a little been-there, done-that!

Gigi Hadid attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/H7D95zkKFT — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

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