Michael’s overseas actuals have come in significantly higher than initially reported, helping it achieve a significant worldwide feat in its 2nd weekend. The Michael Jackson biopic has surpassed The Intouchables at the worldwide box office to become the 10th highest-grossing biopic of all time. It is set to cross Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman at the worldwide box office soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office?

The weekend’s actuals at the domestic box office have also come in higher than initially reported. It has raked in $54.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office. It is the biggest 2nd weekend for music biopics, with just a 43.9% drop from last weekend. Michael Jackson’s biopic has also earned the biggest second weekend for a live-action film of 2026 at the domestic box office. The movie has hit $184.3 million in cume and will cross the $200 million mark domestically soon.

Crosses the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Michael has collected $86.1 million at the overseas box office in its second weekend. The Michael Jackson biopic declined by 29.2% from its opening weekend, bringing its international cume to $246.1 million across 82 markets [via Box Office Mojo]. Allied to the $184.3 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the music biopic has hit $430.3 million, whereas Bohemian Rhapsody was at $285 million at the same point.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $184.2 million

International – $246.1 million

Worldwide – $430.3 million

Surpasses The Intouchables worldwide

The Intouchables is a 2011 French buddy comedy drama written and directed by Eric Toledano and Oliver Nakache. It is inspired by the true story of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo and his French-Algerian carer, Abdel Sellou. The movie grossed $426.6 million worldwide.

Michael has surpassed the $426.6 million global haul of The Intouchables with its $430.3 million gross in just 10 days. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing biopic ever at the global box office. It has probably also surpassed The Greatest Showman’s $435 million global total, making it the 9th-highest-grossing biopic ever. The film is tracking to hit $500 million in its 3rd weekend. Overall, the Michael Jackson biopic is expected to gross between $800 million and $1 billion worldwide.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael chronicles the early life and rise of the King of Pop. Michael was released on April 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hoppers Worldwide Box Office: Pixar Original Surpasses A Christian Bale-Led Terminator Film — Here’s How It Compares To The Iconic Sci-Fi Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News