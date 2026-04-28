Michael Jackson is not just a name; it’s a feeling, it’s a phenomenon. He was one of the greatest performers in the world who faced many struggles but lived like a king. Now, years later, his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, took on the responsibility of showcasing his life to the audience through a biopic drama, Michael. As the movie brings the legend back to life, let’s take a look at the net worth he possessed at the time of his death.

What Was Michael Jackson’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

He was a performer whose influence stretched far beyond music into culture, fashion, and even business. But despite having record-breaking albums and doing million-dollar tours, he was at a great loss at the time of his death in 2009. Based on the reports and files presented after his death, he was carrying debts of more than $500 million. Given that his net worth was estimated at –$500 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He was one of the highest-paid entertainers back in his time, earning $50 to $100 million per year from his albums, tours, and endorsement deals. Over the course of his life, his net worth could easily exceed $500 million, but he chose to live a luxurious life. To maintain his lifestyle, he needed to spend almost $50 million per year. His Neverland Ranch took millions annually to keep it running. From luxury cars to collectibles to artifacts, he spent money on them as if there were no tomorrow. Michael Jackson spent $50 to $100 million on projects that didn’t materialize.

How His Sony Deal Shaped His Financial Journey

To keep up with the expenses, Michael Jackson started taking on debt. He relied on one of the most valuable assets of his lifetime, his stake in the Sony/ATV music publishing company. He took out a $380 million loan, using his catalog as collateral. But with time, it grew interests, and by the time he died, he had a negative $500 million.

But surprisingly, after his death, everything got sorted. In the years after his death, his estate generated over $2 billion in revenue. His debts were paid, and his albums, catalogs, and other projects have been transformed into a structured operation that began producing millions of dollars in annual revenue. Now, with Michael’s biopic, the late legendary ‘King of Pop’ is gaining a new wave of recognition from the audience.

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