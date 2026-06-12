Kylie Jenner has amassed an estimated fortune of $700 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to years of success in beauty, fashion, and media.

Kylie Jenner’s net worth is estimated at $700 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of her wealth is primarily driven by her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded in 2015, alongside earnings from television, endorsements, fashion ventures, real estate, and investments.

Kylie Jenner, who first rose to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has transformed from a reality TV star into one of the world’s most successful celebrity entrepreneurs. According to Celebrity Net Worth reports, Jenner has a net worth of $700 million, making her one of the wealthiest of the Kardashian-Jenners. While Forbes famously named her the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, which was later adjusted, Jenner’s business empire continues to bring in a lot of cash with beauty products, fashion, and media ventures.

Who is Kylie Jenner? Career & Wealth Narrative

Born on August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, Kylie Kristen Jenner first gained public attention through the reality TV craze as part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As the youngest daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, she grew up in front of cameras and quickly became one of the family’s most familiar faces.

However, Jenner’s greatest financial success came from television. In 2015, she launched Kylie Lip Kits, a cosmetics line that sold out almost immediately. A significant achievement came in 2019, with the acquisition of Kylie Cosmetics by beauty powerhouse Coty for $600 million, with a 51% stake in the company, Celebrity Net Worth reports. The report also states the transaction valued the company at about $1.2 billion, and made Jenner one of the most successful celebrity founders in the beauty industry.

Following the success of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner took her business to the next level with Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, fashion product line Khy, and beverage brand Sprinter. At the same time, she also appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians, ensuring that her media brand is just as powerful as her business portfolio.

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth: How Did She Get Here?

Kylie Cosmetics is by far the biggest part of Jenner’s wealth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The company revolutionized celebrity beauty brands by using social media as a sales channel, allowing Jenner to market her products directly to her audience without relying heavily on traditional advertising.

The Coty deal in 2019 became one of her biggest business decisions. Jenner sold a majority stake but retained significant ownership in the brand and remained heavily involved in its creative direction.

Beyond cosmetics, Jenner earns significant income from several revenue streams. Social media sponsorships are among the highest-paid ones. According to Hopper HQ’s 2024 Instagram Rich List, Kylie Jenner was estimated to command approximately $2.39 million for a sponsored Instagram post, underscoring the marketing power of her social media audience.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner earns between $40 million and $100 million a year through product launches, endorsements, and business performance. Her knack for leveraging her personal brand across industries has ensured that her wealth has grown beyond Kylie Cosmetics’ success.

Real Estate Portfolio

Jenner’s business empire isn’t the only one she’s built; she’s also developed an impressive real estate portfolio. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner owns properties valued at more than $80 million, spread throughout Southern California.

She holds luxury estates in Hidden Hills, Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Holmby Hills. One of her notable purchases was a sprawling Holmby Hills estate for around $36.5 million. The property features resort-style facilities, extensive grounds, and state-of-the-art security.

Business Ventures & Car Collection

Today, Jenner’s business venture portfolio extends beyond beauty products. She also manages Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, Khy, and Sprinter, diversifying her revenue streams across multiple consumer categories.

When it comes to leisure, Jenner is a big fan of owning luxury cars. According to TOI, her car collection is valued at several million dollars and features top-of-the-range cars, including a Bugatti Chiron, worth about $3 million; a Rolls-Royce Phantom, valued at over $500,000; and a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, valued at around $500,000. Moreover, it also has several custom-built Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUVs.

Kylie Jenner’s Brand Endorsements

Before establishing her own empire, Jenner worked for several major brands. According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner became Adidas’ brand ambassador and signed multi-million dollar endorsement contracts with Puma.

Nowadays, her primary brand connections are through her own companies. Vogue Business reports that Jenner’s impact continues to be significant for the companies she works with and that she is one of the most influential marketing figures in fashion and beauty.

Personal Life & Family

Kylie Jenner is Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner’s youngest child and the youngest Kardashian-Jenner. As per People reports, she shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with rapper Travis Scott.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, since 2023, Jenner has been romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet. Despite receiving a lot of public attention, she is turning more of her attention to her business and family life and is continuing to expand her business.

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth Over Time

Note: Historical net-worth figures are editorial estimates based on reported business transactions, company valuations, career milestones, and publicly available net-worth reports. Kylie Jenner has not publicly disclosed her personal finances.

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