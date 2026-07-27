Moana Worldwide Box Office: Crosses The $200M Milestone (Photo Credit: Disney)

Disney live-action remake Moana has finally crossed its second major global milestone. It is still far from recovering the budget at the box office. It is crushed under the pressure of The Odyssey, which is receiving solid competition from Toy Story 5 and Minions 3. It has also crossed its first milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is underperforming primarily because its massive production budget is very high, which is setting an extremely high bar. Its theatrical demand has not been strong enough to clear it amid the increasing competition and remake fatigue. It is competing against a few more family movies, and Christopher Nolan‘s film is putting more pressure on it.

Moana crossed the $100 million milestone in North America

Box Office Mojo’s latest report reveals Moana has managed to keep its #2 spot in the domestic box office ranking this weekend. The live-action remake collected $10.5 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the North American box office. It dropped by 41.1% from last weekend. After losing 185 theaters in North America, the domestic total of the live-action movie is $102.5 million.

Moana finally enters the $200 million club worldwide

The live-action movie collected $16.4 million at the overseas box office in its third three-day weekend. It has declined just 34.4% from last weekend, bringing the international total to $125.7 million cume across 51 markets. Therefore, adding the $102.5 million, the worldwide collection of the movie is $228.2 million. It has finally entered the $200 million club worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $102.5 million

International – $125.7 million

Worldwide – $228.2 million

But Moana has a massive production cost of $250 million, not including marketing. Therefore, it will not hit the $625 million break-even point at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the live-action remake is tracking to earn between $275 million and $300 million in its global run. Moana was released on July 10.

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