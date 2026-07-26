Ebenezer Worldwide Box Office: Can Johnny Depp’s Horror Epic Surpass The Combined Global Haul Of Ti West’s X Trilogy? (Photo Credit: Prime Video/Youtube)

Ti West is an American filmmaker best known for his work in the horror genre, who has built a cult following with indie horror films including The House of the Devil, The Sacrament, and The Innkeepers. His X trilogy starring Mia Goth is reportedly his breakthrough film series in mainstream Hollywood. The films might not have earned massive numbers worldwide, but they restored faith in slasher films, and with Ebenezer releasing soon with Johnny Depp in the lead, West will become more mainstream. As the exhibitors keep a close watch on the upcoming movie, we are calculating how much Depp’s film would need to surpass the combined worldwide total of West’s X trilogy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ti West’s X trilogy and its global totals worldwide

X

Worldwide collection – $14.7 million

Mia Goth starrer X is the first film in the X trilogy and was released in 2022. The movie features Mia in dual roles: a young woman named Maxine and an older woman named Pearl. It is the second-highest-grossing film in the trilogy. The movie also features Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi.

Pearl

Worldwide collection – $9.8 million

Pearl is the second installment in West’s X film trilogy and the prequel to X. She reprises her role as the title character. The film chronicles the rise of the titular villain, whose ambition to become a movie star is thwarted by a difficult home life, unleashing her violent instincts on her family’s Texas homestead in 1918.

Maxxxine

Worldwide collection – $22 million

Released in 2024, this Ti West directorial is the final installment in his X trilogy and the direct sequel to X. According to Box Office Mojo, it is the highest-grossing movie in the trilogy. The movie follows Maxine as she sets out for fame and success in 1980s Hollywood while being targeted by a mysterious killer.

What Is The Combined Worldwide Box Office Of Ti West’s X trilogy, and how much does Ebenezer Need To Beat It?

The combined total of the movies is even less than $50 million; therefore, Ebenezer will not have to try very hard to beat the X trilogy’s combined worldwide box office totals. For the record, X, Pearl, and Maxxxine‘s combined global total is $46.5 million. Therefore, Johnny Depp‘s Ebenezer could beat the combined total of Ti West‘s X trilogy in its opening weekend alone if things went well.

What is Ebenezer about?

The film follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s supernatural journey through Charles Dickens’ London as he confronts his past, present, and future in a desperate bid for redemption. Ebenezer will be released on November 13.

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