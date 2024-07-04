The X film series is surely one of the most acclaimed slasher film franchises of contemporary times. With its blend of horror, thrill, and sultry scenes, the intertwined story of Maxine and Pearl truly stands out. Written and directed by Ti West, and starring Mia Goth in the lead, the film series follows an adult film star being chased by a serial killer.

The franchise is relatively fresh, with its inception in 2022; however, it already comprises three exciting films, including a prequel and a sequel. Moreover, two of the films were released in the same year, which makes the timeline of the series a bit complicated for first-time watchers. So, here are all the details you need about how you can watch the X slasher film franchise in release order, as well as in chronological order.

X Film Series: Release Order

The film series includes the film X, its prequel, Pearl, and its sequel, MaXXXine. While the first two films were released in 2022, the third installment comes out in 2024. Here is the release order:

X (2022) Pearl (2022) MaXXXine (2024)

X Film Series: Chronological Order

Considering the prequel and sequel timelines, the following is the chronological order to watch the X franchise:

Pearl (2022) X (2022) MaXXXine (2024)

However, Ti West has also stated that if the viewers wish, they will also be able to watch each film independently. Now let’s take a look at the timeline of all the movies in detail.

Pearl (2022)

Pearl, also known as Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story, tells the backstory of the titular villain, first introduced in X. The movie serves as a prequel to X and was released on September 16th, 2022, just six months after the release of the original film. Apart from starring in the film, Mia Goth also got a writing credit on the project, along with Ti West.

The psychological horror flick centers on Pearl’s life on an isolated farm, where she lives with her domineering mother and ailing father. Craving a life beyond the confines of her rural existence, Pearl dreams of fame and fortune, and wants to be a chorus girl or a star. Her aspirations, however, starkly contrast with her grim reality, leading her down a dark path of obsession and violence.

As Pearl becomes more and more unhinged, the movie shows how her tough life and unmet desires affect her. The old-time setting adds to the creepy feel of the movie, making it different from regular horror cinema. The film made over $9.8 million at the box office upon its release. Also starring David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, and Matthew Sunderland, Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story is available to stream on Prime Video, Fubo, and Hoopla.

X (2022)

The franchise began with the release of X on March 18th, 2022. Offering a fresh take on the slasher genre, the film follows a group of young filmmakers in 1979. As the producer, Wayne, aspires to reinvent the adult film genre with his new project, he casts his girlfriend, Maxine, in it.

The group shoots at a remote Texas cabin rented from creepy owners, Howard, and Pearl, who looked exactly like Maxine in her younger days. As director RJ films steamy scenes, the team senses a sinister presence and faces terrifying surprises.

Mia Goth stars in the dual role of Maxine and Pearl, along with Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Martin Henderson, and Stephen Ure. Ti West blends suspense, gore, and dark humor in the film, paying homage to classic slashers with a modern touch. The eerie rural setting and detailed period elements intensify the film’s atmosphere, exploring themes of ambition and fear while thrilling viewers with suspenseful and gruesome scenes. With its clever storytelling, strong performances, and effective tension-building, X became a box office hit, earning over $14.7 million against a budget of $1 million. The film is now streaming on Fubo and Hoopla.

MaXXXine (2024)

The franchise continues with MaXXXine, which serves as a direct sequel to X. Set in 1985, the film continues the story of Maxine as she heads to Hollywood to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress, after surviving the horrific events of the Texas massacre. But little does she know that her dark past is coming to haunt her once again, as a bloodthirsty serial killer, called the Night Stalker, starts to attack Hollywood starlets.

The film was announced upon the release of Pearl in September 2022. Mia Goth reprises her role as Maxine in the sequel, while the supporting cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, Lily Collins, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin Bacon, and Bobby Cannavale. Meanwhile, Ti West has also started work on the fourth installment of the franchise, but its future will depend on the audience’s response to MaXXXine, which is slated to release in theaters on July 5th, 2024.

