The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White has been a fan-favorite show ever since its first season. The Emmy-winning series is an ode to the reality of life and the challenges that come with it.

The show follows Carmy, one of the finest young chefs who moves back to Chicago to take over his late brother Michael’s failing restaurant, the Beef, before turning it into a fine-dining establishment, The Bear.

With the release of Season 3 and the next season on the way, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the development of the dynamics between Carmy, Sydney, Cousin Richie, and the rest of The Bear crew. As we wait for the next season to come, there are several other series that resonate deeply with the storyline of The Bear and that you must watch if you are done watching season 3 of The Bear.

Succession

Succession is one of the most critically acclaimed shows that follows an intense family business drama. It follows the children of Logan Roy, CEO of the fictional multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco, as they compete to prove who is worthy of taking over the company while also fending off ambitious employees with similar aspirations. The HBO series has won numerous awards over its four seasons for its storyline, ensemble cast, and writing. The cast includes Brian Cox as the family patriarch Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as the “eldest boy” Kendall Roy, Kieran Culkin as the sharp-tongued Roman Roy, and Sarah Snook as the shrewd Siobhan “Shiv” Roy.

While The Bear is all about learning to cooperate for the collective good within an intense restaurant setting, Succession revolves around the ruthless pursuit of power through dirty politics and achieving success at any cost. For the fans of The Bear, they may find Succession’s fourth season the most compelling and worthwhile to watch.

The Chef Show

If you want to watch a similar show that explores the love for food and the intense pressure that comes with it, Netflix’s The Chef Show starring Jon Favreau and Roy Choi is the perfect entrée for you. This show is quite similar to The Bear and also stars celebrity guests including Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Shameless

Well, Shameless is a great choice for the fans of Jeremy White Allen, as this handsome hunk was a lead in this show at the age of 21. He played Phillip Gallagher for the whole series that ran from 2011 to 2021. Shameless centers around a father, Frank Gallagher, living in poverty who struggles with addiction while his six children learn to fend for themselves. Although the subject matter differs from The Bear, both shows share similar tones, exploring themes of addiction and family drama with a blend of comedic writing.

Mad Men

The Bear highly inculcates the high-pressure workplace environment and the similar is explored in the 1960s advertising world portrayed in Mad Men. Moreover, the main character of Mad Men, Don Draper, mirrors Carmy from The Bear by bottling up his emotions while excelling at his job, often at the expense of his personal life. Mad Men stars an ensemble cast including Jon Hamm as Don Draper, leading a double life as a high-powered advertising executive while seeing a different girl nearly every night before returning home to his family. The cast also includes Elizabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, Joan Holloway, and John Slattery.

Breaking Bad

We hope you have seen the epic and the most-watched series of all time, Breaking Bad. The themes of intense pressure and performing well in the face of various diversities are similar in both the shows, despite their contexts and backgrounds being vastly different. Breaking Bad starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and centered around a disgruntled high school chemistry teacher who connects with his former student to learn how to cook crystal and distribute it to earn money after finding out about his cancer diagnosis.

Top Chef

If you’re yearning to listen to the culinary lingo used in The Bear, Top Chef is the next pit stop to get it all. The reality TV show premiered in 2006 and has aired over 20 seasons where aspiring chefs from across the country compete to get the Top Chef title through a series of culinary challenges. Even a few chefs that Carmy worked for in The Bear also made guest appearances on Top Chef, including Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud.

Next Level Chef

Fox’s Next Level Chef offers more real-life actions in Chef’s life and you’ll get to hear more of “Yes, chef” in this show. Chefs Nyesha Arrington, Richard Blai, and Gordon Ramsay serve as the judges and mentor a group of aspiring chefs. The contestants face numerous cooking challenges, working with limited ingredients and less-than-ideal kitchen appliances to create culinary masterpieces.

Feed the Beast

Feed the Beast somewhat resonates with The Bear storyline as it follows two friends who open a restaurant together in the aftermath of personal tragedies. Two friends, Tommy, open the restaurant to seek purpose after his wife’s death while Dion aims to redeem his life after leaving prison and showcase his culinary skills. The two shows have a similar plot line as in The Bear Carmy returns to Chicago after his brother’s death to manage The Beef and later opens his own restaurant.

