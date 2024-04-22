Fans and the media probably pestered Tom Holland about any details about Spider-Man 4, and the actor finally spoke. Tom has revealed being involved in the creative process of the potential fourth installment so early in the stage. He also revealed what their priorities are regarding the upcoming movie. Scroll below to know.

Holland has been playing the part since 2016. He made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War as the chatty Underoos, who definitely impressed Cap during the airport fight. His movies have done exceptionally well commercially. The last movie, No Way Home, was the last Marvel movie to bring in over $1 billion worldwide. The British actor plays the part with utmost conviction and dedication, reflected on screen.

Tom Holland recently graced the annual Sands International Film Festival, where his short film Last Call was screened. The media utilized the opportunity to ask him about Spider-Man 4. Deadline asked the actor whether he would return as Peter Parker. Holland gave a very straightforward answer, saying, “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So, the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

Tom Holland, however, added, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Speaking of his involvement in the potential Spider-Man 4 movie, Tom continued, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

Meanwhile, several rumors claimed that the Marvel Studios are considering Sam Raimi and Jon Favreau to direct the potential Spider-Man 4 movie led by Tom Holland. On the work front, Tom is set to return to the stage as Romeo in Jamie Lloyd’s West End revival of Romeo and Juliet.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

