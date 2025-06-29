Bou Buttu Bhuta, starring Babushaan Mohanty in the lead role, continues to perform brilliantly at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has exceeded all expectations by breaking almost every single record of Odia cinema. A few days back, it emerged as the highest-grossing Odia film of all time and also crossed the 10 crore mark in net collection. Now, let’s find out where it stands after spending 17 days in theatres!

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, the Odia horror-thriller was theatrically released on June 12. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, which helped it gain momentum among the audience. Further, positive word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience spread like wildfire, thus leading to record-breaking collections.

How much did Bou Buttu Bhuta earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

Bou Buttu Bhuta started its ride with a start of 40 lakh. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film displayed a superb trend over weekends as well as weekdays. Talking about the third Saturday, day 17, it did a business of 59 lakh, which is surprisingly higher than the opening day. This indicates that the film won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Overall, Bou Buttu Bhuta has amassed 11.59 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the film has earned 13.67 crore gross.

Indian box office collection breakdown:

8-day extended week 1 – 5.85 crores

Week 2 – 4.55 crores

Day 16 – 60 lakh

Day 17 – 59 lakh

Total – 11.59 crores

Babushaan Mohanty is a massive box office success!

While the exact budget hasn’t been officially declared, it is learned that Bou Buttu Bhuta carries a budget of 2-3 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 11.59 crores so far. So, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 9.59-8.59 crores. Calculated further, it has made a staggering 479.5-429.5% returns, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-hit verdict.

It’ll hit 500% returns very soon, which will be a huge feat for an Odia film.

