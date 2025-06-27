Bou Buttu Bhuta is setting new benchmarks for Odia cinema at the box office. Babushaan Mohanty starrer has surpassed every single movie in the regional language to become the highest-grossing film of all time. It has also created history in 15 days with a remarkable feat. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has Bou Buttu Bhuta earned in 15 days?

As per Sacnilk, Bou Buttu Bhuta raked in 48 lakhs on day 15. It has enjoyed a tremendous hold despite the mid-week blues. Even on Thursday, there was barely any dip from 49 lakhs earned on the previous day. The net collections in India now conclude at 10.40 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 12.27 crores.

Director Jagdish Mishra has created history as Bou Buttu Bhuta is the first-ever Odia film to cross 10 crore mark at the Indian box office. The former highest-grossing movie of all time was Babushaan Mohanty‘s 2022 drama Daman, which had concluded its lifetime at 7.50 crore gross.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Odia films in India (gross collections) below:

Bou Buttu Bhuta: 12.27 crores Daman: 7.50 crores Karma: 6.50 crores Pabaar: 3.50 crores

Bou Butta Bhutta is now competing against Jawan

The horror-comedy is now in a race against Jawan to become the 5th highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Odisha. Shah Rukh Khan starrer had grossed 14.75 crores in its lifetime. Bou Butta Bhutta is only 2.48 crores away from surpassing that mark!

Return on investment

Co-starring Archita and Aparajita Mohanty, the #1 Odia film is made on an estimated budget of 2-3 crores. In 15 days, the producers have made a return on investment of 7-8 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 246-420%.

Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Summary (15 days)

Budget: 2-3 crores

India net collection: 10.40 crores

India gross collection: 12.27 crores

ROI: 246-420%

Verdict: Super-hit

