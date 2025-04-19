Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was a monster at the box office. It’s the biggest hit of SRK’s career. The film hit the right spot with its first song, Zinda Banda Hai. A popular couplet from the poem of renowned Urdu poet Waseem Barelvi was used in the song. The quote goes, “Usoolon Pe Jahaan Aanch Aaye Takraana Zaroori Hai, Jo Zinda Hon To Phir Zinda Nazar Aana Zaroori Hai.”

However, not many know that Barelvi didn’t want Jawan makers to use his couplet, and it took King Khan himself to convince renowned poet Waseem Barelvi to use his couplet in the song. The Jawan team had approached the veteran Shayar to seek permission to use parts of his famous quote. However, the octogenarian was quick to say no to the makers. Then, Shah Rukh Khan called him up and sought his permission.

During a recent Lallantop interview, Waseem Barelvi opened up on the whole story of saying no and ultimately agreeing to Shah Rukh Khan’s request. “The script writer approached me, and I told him that a couplet could not be cut or used otherwise. Then the director (Atlee) called me, and I told him the same thing: cutting parts of a couplet is like chopping the limbs of your children. Then he was also silent. Then one day, the script writer told me that Shah Rukh Khan wants to talk to you,” Waseem Barelvi said.

He continued, “In a very respectful and humble manner, Shah Rukh Khan told me that your couplet will go as it is, it’s just that the song requires that a part of this couplet has to be used. I told him that had the script writer had told me on the very first day, I would have said yes that day only. You wouldn’t have bothered to call me even. And then, I saw that my couplet was used as it is in the film.”

Waseem also mentioned that he was upset over some negative stories around him over this couplet before Jawan’s release, but was happy that Shah Rukh Khan stayed true to his word.

Jawan was released on September 3, 2023, and exploded at the box office with humongous numbers. It also starred Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film grossed 1,148.32 crore at the box office, becoming Khan’s biggest release in his career. The 59-year-old actor is preparing for his next release, King, which is expected to be released in 2026.

