Actor Dilip Joshi has now become a household name, thanks to his memorable portrayal of Jethalal in the cult TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, before this, he also starred in some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films opposite some Bollywood A-listers. One of them was the 2000 movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Did you know that Dilip Joshi played a sidekick don for Johnny Lever’s character in the same. In a hilarious sequence of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, he shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Johnny. In a Tapori streetsmart get-up, the actor looked completely unrecognizable.

However, the actor’s comic timing was inevitably on point. His character who was a sidekick of Johnny Lever’s, warns him about the intentions of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s characters. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s characters, Ajay and Ria, disguise themselves as Chinese reporters to rescue Paresh Rawal’s character Mohan Joshi who is imprisoned by Choti Junior (Johnny Lever).

Dilip Joshi’s character Sapney immediately becomes suspicious about Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla’s characters but his efforts to warn his boss goes in vain. Despite sharing screen space with stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Johnny Lever, the TMKOC actor managed to make a strong mark for himself in the comedic sequence. One of the netizens also commented on YouTube, “Johnny lever+SRK+Dilip Joshi+Paresh Rawal+Juhi Chawla five talented people in one frame.”

Many fans were elated to spot Dilip Joshi in this underrated scene from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. One of the comments had a fan saying, “The dance moves by Dilip sir .. Jetha legend.” Well, Joshi is truly considered a ‘legend’ for a reason. He remains one of the most adored actors when it comes to the comedy genre. Did you know about this sequence?

Take A Look At The Scene Featuring Dilip Joshi From Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani!

