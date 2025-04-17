Sanjay Mishra took a long and rough walk in Bollywood. His first film, Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! was released in 1995 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan. A debut like this ought to have been his ticket to lead roles, but he continued to lose out on good opportunities. On a very small scale, he did what he could to remain in the spotlight, appearing in films like Satya and Dil Se.

Slowly, light began shining on him in 1999, after he had done an advertisement for the Cricket World Cup in which he portrayed Apple Singh. His popularity rose with the hit series Office Office, where he proved himself to fit well in films of the comedy genre-Golmaal, Bunty Aur Babli, and All the Best.

However, personal adversities kept trailing his success in humor. The death of his father in the early 2000s devastated him. The actor decided to disappear in his disillusionment and sorrow from the film industry.

The Unexpected Dhaba Chapter

In a surprising turn of events, Mishra stepped away from the glamour and glitz of Bollywood and moved to Rishikesh. There he worked in a roadside dhaba washing dishes for a humble sum of just Rs 150 a day. While it may seem ironically a backward leap, it became an endeavor to reconnect with himself and find inner peace.

Mishra, in interviews, (Via Times of India) shared that this break was necessary for him to gain clarity and reflect on his life. It was during this time that he rediscovered his love for acting and decided to return to Mumbai.

Sanjay Mishra’s Glorious Comeback

Mishra’s reentry into Bollywood hasn’t been an unlikeable one. With a new sense of purpose, he started picking lead roles in independent movies like Kaamyaab and Vadh. Yet, he also has been in some of the bigger films, such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Cirkus, and Bholaa. Today, he is a versatile actor and is one of the very few actors appreciated for his natural performances and his enormous presence on screen.

His path is a learning and inspirational journey for many aspiring actors today. Mishra’s career speaks volumes that no matter how hard the way can be, if one believes in himself and works hard in a persevering manner, he can always come up.

