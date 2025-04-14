In the mid-2000s, Emraan Hashmi earned a reputation as Bollywood’s “serial kisser,” rising to prominence through bold roles combining edgy storytelling with chart-topping soundtracks. His sensuous screen presence and choice of provocative characters set him apart from his contemporaries. Yet behind the public image was an actor willing to take creative risks—one who gradually shed the stereotype to explore more complex, meaningful roles and reshape his cinematic identity. A few years back, he opened up about the MeToo Movement and revealed that consent was the most important thing for him. Scroll below for the deets.

While initially known for provocative roles, he gradually shifted toward more complex, socially relevant characters in films like Shanghai and Tigers. Over time, he not only redefined his career but also took a stand for consent and professionalism in the industry, committing to ethical standards in his productions.

Emraan Hashmi has strongly supported the #MeToo movement, describing it as a much-needed shift in the film industry. While firmly backing the cause, he also emphasized the importance of due process, stating that allegations must be investigated thoroughly before conclusions are drawn. After the Me Too movement was flagged off in India, Emraan Hashmi released a statement addressing it, as per Cinema Express.

It stated, “I usually discuss the intimate scenes with co-stars in conjunction with the director to ensure transparency and comfort. There have been times when we have called off a kiss, an intimate scene, or an uncomfortable dance move if my co-stars were not comfortable.”

He also mentioned, “Men need to be more cautious and sensitive; they need to get their act together. Women have found a voice and platform to be heard. Nothing remains or should remain behind closed doors anymore.”

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. His upcoming film, Ground Zero, is scheduled to be released on April 25.

