The animated feature Elio is not completely lost among the crowd of films. The film is holding strong at the box office owing to positive word of mouth. It might have done better if released at some other time of the year, but still, there is a chance for it to turn out a sleeper hit. The film is finally closing in on its first significant milestone at the box office in North America, which will happen this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

Despite excellent reviews, it is reportedly one of the worst-performing Pixar movies in the studio’s history. The animated feature was delayed a few times, which might have also impacted its collection. It was delayed again this year to avoid competition with the live-action remake, How to Train Your Dragon, but still, the Pixar movie is losing and is miles away from breaking even.

How much has the film earned on day 11 at the North American box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Elio collected $10.4 million this past weekend. On Monday [day 11], the Pixar animation collected $1.6 million at the box office in North America. It only dropped by -25.6% from last Monday, and with that, the film has hit the $43.6 million cume at the domestic box office. It is less than $7 million away from hitting the $50 million mark in North America.

It’s disappointing that a film with an estimated budget of $150 million or more hasn’t crossed the $50 million mark even after eleven days. According to industry analysts, the movie is expected to earn between $65 million and $75 million in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection update

It is also performing decently at the overseas box office. Elio’s international cume has hit the $30.36 million cume and added to the $43.56 million domestic total, its worldwide total now stands at $73.93 million mark. It must earn $300 million to $400 million to succeed at the box office. However, that is not happening in this case, and the people are to be blamed for that. The viewers are not yet ready to give original content a chance, which is why this Pixar animation fails. Elio was released on June 20.

Box Office Summary

North America – $43.5 million

International – $30.4 million

Worldwide – $73.9 million

