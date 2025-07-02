Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson is among the year’s most anticipated films. The opening weekend projection of the movie is quite spot on and might even emerge as one of the biggest weekends among films released around the 4th of July weekend. The global prediction looks sick and more than what even Mission: Impossible 8 collected on its worldwide opening weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie will reboot the Jurassic World franchise, which was led by Chris Pratt, who, on the other hand, was the reboot of the Jurassic Park film series. They have all been quite successful at the box office, as four out of six movies have collected more than $1 billion worldwide. According to reports, Scarlett Johansson’s film was made on a budget of $180 million, including marketing costs; hence, it needs around $360 million to $400 million to break even, which is a pretty achievable thing for a film like this.

Jurassic World Rebirth opening weekend projection [domestic + worldwide]

The franchise is popular and already has a huge fan base. People are eagerly waiting to watch the dinosaurs on the biggest screens possible. According to Deadline‘s report, Jurassic World Rebirth will dominate the cinemas until Superman arrives next week. The film starring Scarlett Johansson is projected to earn between $120 million and $130 million during the five-day opening weekend.

Internationally, the film is expected to bring in $130 million+. It will be released in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the Netherlands on Thursday, followed by France, India, and more on Friday. Overall, it’s rolling out across 82 overseas markets, with Japan set to join in August. Rebirth is expected to earn an estimated $260 million worldwide on its opening weekend—one of the biggest global openings this year.

More about the movie

The critics’ rating on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, is not very impressive. It has received 52% from 141 reviews on Tomatometer, and their collective consensus states, “Going back to basics with rip-roaring set pieces and fossilized clichés, Jurassic World Rebirth doesn’t evolve this prehistoric franchise but does restore some of its most reliable DNA.” However, the audience will be the real game changer here, and if they enjoy the giant creatures on the big screens, then it will be a win for the makers.

Jurassic World Rebirth by Gareth Edwards is the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It features a stellar cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. The film was released in North America on July 2.

