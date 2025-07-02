The wait is about to end in a few days, and we will finally see James Gunn’s Superman on the big screens. China has begun pre-sales for the film, and it has started off with timid numbers. The day 1 pre-sales collections are way less than those of Aquaman 2, which stars Jason Momoa in the lead. David Corenswet’s film needs to pick up in the following weeks.

For the unversed, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released in 2023, and it marked the last film to come out of the old DC Universe. Unlike Aquaman, the sequel was a disaster. It suffered due to several delays and reshoots, resulting in a box office failure. Meanwhile, Gunn’s film will mark a new era and kick-start the new DCU. People eagerly await the movie as it has been a talking point since its inception, mainly because the makers did not retain Henry Cavill to continue playing Clark Kent.

How much did the film earn on its first day of pre-sales in China?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, James Gunn’s much-awaited movie Superman kicked off its pre-sales on Tuesday. It is a slow start, and the film collected $22K only on the first day of the pre-sales. This is for the period of July 11-13. However, it is to be noted that only 13,000 screenings currently have pre-sales open, so ticket sales are expected to grow significantly as more screenings become available.

Pre-sales breakdown of Superman

July 11, Friday (Opening day) – $10K

July 12, Saturday (day 2) – $11K

July 13, Sunday (day 3) – $1K

Total – $22K

First-day pre-sales of Superman compared to other releases

Deadpool & Wolverine – $221K The Batman – $175K Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $142K The Flash – $125K Aquaman 2 – $97K Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $91K Dune: Part Two – $87K F1 – $36K Superman – $22K

Therefore, James Gunn‘s film is at the bottom of this tally and is 77% behind Aquaman 2’s collection.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Deadline‘s report, Superman, featuring David Corenswet in the leading role, is expected to earn between $90 million and $125 million on its opening weekend in North America. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, it might open with a collection of $125 million to $145 million. James Gunn’s film will be released on July 11.

