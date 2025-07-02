28 Years Later recently crossed the $50 million mark at the North American box office and emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The horror movie is now eyeing the domestic gross of Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. Keep scrolling for deets.

Despite the strong ratings, Ana’s film has been performing underwhelmingly at the box office. It will worsen as the action thriller has been made available on digital platforms to rent and as PVOD. Meanwhile, the zombie movie is earning well and is moving closer to its break-even point. For the unversed, the film was made on a reported budget of $60 million, and it needs around $150 million to break even.

28 Years Later’s box office collection on day 11

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the post-apocalyptic movie collected a franchise record $1.4 million on its second Monday with a decline of -50.8% from last Monday. The film maintains a stronghold at the domestic box office but still feels the pressure of new releases, M3GAN and F1. However, M3GAN lacks the appeal that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has. Therefore, horror movies have hit the $51.8 million cume in North America.

Set to beat the domestic haul of Ballerina soon

Ballerina is a spin-off movie in the John Wick franchise, which opened with $24.5 million in North America. The film has been in cinemas for 25 days only and has accumulated just $55.8 million domestically. Danny Boyle‘s horror movie is less than $5 million away from beating the domestic total of the Ana de Armas-led action flick. 28 Years Later will achieve that this Friday or over the weekend.

Worldwide collection update

28 Years Later’s overseas collection is going hand in hand with the domestic total, and it has hit the $52.7 million cume. Allied to the $51.78 million domestic total, the film’s global collection is $104.48 million in eleven days. The film is now targeting the $150 million mark. It will lose more screens this Friday and thus feel the impact on its collections. 28 Years Later was released on June 21.

Box Office Summary

North America – $51.8 million

International – $52.7 million

Worldwide – $104.5 million

