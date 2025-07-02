How to Train Your Dragon is slowly climbing to the top three in 2025’s grosser list. It has now overtaken the domestic haul of Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4. The film has amassed over $459.2 million at the worldwide box office and is still going strong in domestic and foreign locations. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie had an underwhelming run at the box office when it was released in February this year. The Marvel movies are losing their magic, and it might be the superhero fatigue people are talking about. However, last year, Deadpool and Wolverine did wonders at the box office, becoming one of the top three highest-grossing films of 2025. Anthony Mackie’s film has been beaten by the live-action remake in North America and worldwide.

How to Train Your Dragon’s box office collection on day 18

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, How to Train Your Dragon earned $3.1 million on its third Monday in North America. The film declined by 31.7% from last Monday despite losing 276 theaters, including the IMAX screens, to Brad Pitt’s F1. It is on par with The Little Mermaid, which also earned $3.1 million on its third Monday. The live-action remake has hit the $203.4 million cume in North America.

Surpasses Captain America 4’s domestic haul in just 18 days

Captain America: Brave New World, or Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford (his MCU debut), was released in February. The MCU flick collected $200.5 million domestically over 98 days of theatrical run. The live-action remake surpassed that collection with its $203.39 million domestic gross in just 18 days, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film in North America. This marks the remake’s glorious run at the cinemas. It might even beat Sinners‘ $278.09 million domestic haul and take away the 3rd rank.

Worldwide collection

How to Train Your Dragon is a family movie that entertains fans overseas. It has earned $255.8 million from foreign regions, and allied to the $203.39 million domestic cume, its worldwide total has hit $459.2 million. The movie was released on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $203.4 million

International – $255.8 million

Worldwide – $459.2 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jurassic Park Movies Ranked By Worldwide Box Office: 4 Films With $1 Billion+ Collection – Can You Guess The Topper?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News