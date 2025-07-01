The live-action remake How to Train Your Dragon is set to cross the OG animated movie’s domestic haul this upcoming weekend. It will then become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, continuing its glorious run at the box office. The fantasy film has accumulated over $456.08 worldwide and is still earning strong numbers. Keep scrolling for more.

The OG film was released in 2010, and its success led to two sequels. The remake surpassed the Chinese haul of Lilo & Stitch as one of the highest-grossing live-action Hollywood remakes in the post-pandemic era. This weekend, the live-action movie also outpaced Mission: Impossible 8 at the domestic box office while hitting the $200 million milestone. It is the fifth film of the year to cross this milestone in North America.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

How to Train Your Dragon firmly holds its ground in its home country. It remained at the top rank since its release, losing it to F1 this weekend. It has still collected winning numbers on its 3rd weekend at the North American box office. The live-action remake collected $19.6 million on its 3rd three-day weekend in North America, bringing the total to $200.25 million. It is the 5th highest-grossing film in North America.

Set to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise domestically

The OG animated film has reached the top with its domestic haul of $217.58 million. The other two sequels failed to surpass it; however, it will change soon. The live-action remake is less than $20 million away from surpassing the animated OG film’s collection in North America as the highest-grossing movie in the series [via Box Office Mojo].

Check out the How to Train Your Dragon films’ collections at the North American box office [from highest to lowest]

How to Train Your Dragon [animated] – $217.58 million How to Train Your Dragon [live-action] – $200.25 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $177.00 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – $160.9 million

The 2025 movie is expected to achieve this feat by the end of its fourth weekend. It will also get a boost at the theaters on the 4th of July.

Worldwide collection update

How to Train Your Dragon surpassed Lilo & Stitch at the box office in China, along with the $30 million milestone. The film has collected $200.25 million at the domestic box office and $255.83 million overseas so far, for a worldwide total of $456.08 million. The live-action remake has been running in cinemas since June 13, 2025.

