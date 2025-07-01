How to Train Your Dragon outgrossed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in North America and Lilo & Stitch in China. The live-action remake has surpassed the Chinese haul of Disney features, but overtaking Tom Cruise’s film might be a task for this fantasy film. The movie has already amassed over $450 million worldwide and will cross its next major milestone this weekend.

The fantasy adventure movie completed three weekends with strong numbers and is headed to become one of the biggest hits of the year. It is also on track to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It lost IMAX screens to F1, but the appeal is stronger, and people will still be going to theaters to witness the 2010 film’s live-action version. The movie already had a loyal fan base, which has helped its box office collection, whereas Elio, being original content, is losing financially despite strong ratings and being a family movie.

How much has the film earned so far at the Chinese box office?

The Universal creation is still a trending movie worldwide, including China. For the record, China is one of the biggest markets, and a considerable share comes from the country, which boosts a film’s collections. According to Variety‘s report, How to Train Your Dragon collected $4.2 million at the box office in China on its third three-day weekend. Therefore, the film has hit the $31.3 million cume in China.

Beats Lilo & Stitch’s collection in China

The Disney live-action remake Lilo & Stitch reportedly collected $25.1 million during its run at the box office in China. In just 17 days, How to Train Your Dragon surpassed the Chinese haul of Lilo & Stitch during its third weekend. Gerard Butler‘s film is the highest-grossing live-action remake post-COVID in China.

Worldwide collection update

The fantasy film collected a strong $19.6 million on its third weekend at the North American box office, bringing the domestic total to $200.25 million. After its third weekend, the film has hit the $255.83 million cume. Allied to the $200.25 million domestic total, the worldwide total stands at $456.08 million cume. How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $200.2 million

International – $255.8 million

Worldwide – $456.0 million

