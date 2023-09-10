Gerard Butler is a highly acclaimed Scottish actor known for his dynamic and versatile performances in both Hollywood blockbusters and independent films. He has portrayed a wide range of characters, from action heroes in films like ‘300’ and ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ to romantic leads in movies like ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘P.S. I Love You.’

With his rugged charm and compelling presence on screen, the Scottish actor has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. While he has largely stayed away from controversies, he once made a naughty confession in public that cannot be ignored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Mirror, Gerard Butler once engaged in playful banter with TV host Alexa Chung, displaying his charming and flirtatious side, before candidly revealing that he had recently experienced a threesome. The charismatic Scottish actor had already been exchanging flirtatious remarks on Chung when he momentarily paused mid-sentence to make his confession, “You’ve got amazing eyes by the way,” adding that he did not notice how beautiful they were the first time they met, at the Video Music Awards, Alexa quipped, “No – you were just going on about my legs.”

Looking a little sheepish, The Ugly Truth actor asked: “Did I mention your legs?” Alexa initially said no, but then admitted, “Well, yes.” She then added that there is a Facebook group called “Gerard Butler can impregnate through looks alone”, to which Gerard replied, “I’m knocking you up – I think I’ve just knocked you up, actually.”

The duo then played a quiz where instead of saying yes he had to say, “The Butler did it”. Asked if he had “had a threesome in the past year” he instantly snapped: “The Butler did it.” He then grinned widely as the studio audience went wild. He joked: “The Butler pretty much always does it.”

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Almost Sliced Off His P*nis After His Wolverine Metal Claws Cut His Inner Thigh During Shoot, The Actor Said, “You Can’t Have Bits & Pieces Flying Off”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News