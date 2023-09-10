Hugh Jackman has been playing the role of Wolverine since 2000, and in these 23 years, the actor had countless experiences, but one proved to be quite horrifying. In one of his earlier interviews, Hugh recalled how he once almost severed his own p*nis while filming X-Men: Days of the Future Past. The Australian star had quite a laugh when he spoke about it but the situation proved to be quite intense when it happened on the set. Scroll down to know the details.

Hugh Jackman will soon reprise his iconic role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 which stars his close friend Ryan Reynolds in a lead role. The buzz around the same has been making the fans jump with excitement. Deadpool 3 is slated to hit the theatres in May 2024.

Speaking of the incident, according to The Mirror, Hugh Jackman told Graham Norton on his talk show, “There was a very intense first scene and I insisted on a closed set.” While further recalling the scene, the actor added, “I ran round the corner and all the female members of the crew were gathered there. I tried to cover myself and cut my inner thigh- it was just the inner thigh thankfully.” Hugh concluded, “The metal claws had to go, you can’t have bits and pieces flying off.”

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman’s costume for his mutant superhero role, Wolverine includes long and very sharp metal claws. The actor, in the same interview, also revealed it took a total of 18 months to gear up for X-Men: Days of the Future Past.

Hugh Jackman, when preparing for his role in 2013 The Wolverine, also made headlines after he ended up offending the Japanese locals. The actor apparently stripped down at a spa while filming The Wolverine in Japan.

Shedding light on the same, the Logan star asserted, “I was getting so hot and I’m using the towel they gave me to dip into the cold water and put it on my head, and I was getting very strange looks from everybody.”

He added, “I was feeling uncomfortable and finally, this guy in the tub grunts and points to my head and then grunts and points to my private parts. Finally, I realised the towel was meant to be covering my privates.”

