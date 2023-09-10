Danny Masterson has been all over the news ever since he got sentenced to 30 years in prison in two r*pe cases. The actor, who shot to fame with the iconic That ‘70s Show, is now also facing the heat after his old videos are resurfacing on the Internet. One of the old videos of Danny interacting with host Conan O’Brien is going viral online only for the wrong reasons. Scroll down to know more.

Danny Masterson’s close pals from That ‘70s Show namely Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also got in trouble after they penned an open letter to support him saying that he was no harm to the society. The actors were severely mocked on social media platforms.

Circling back to Danny Masterson’s video from 2004, according to Unilad, Conan O’Brien on his show Late Night With Conan O’Brien jokingly warned the actor that he will be caught. This came after the two were discussing that Danny did not have a strong Long Island accent. To this, Danny explained that this was because he lived in LA for close to a decade adding that the accent ‘just goes away naturally, and then there’s also certain words that there’s nothing you can do about.” Danny then revealed that his friend Bodhi Elfman always teases him over the same. The actor then breaks into Elfman’s mimicry while imitating his accent

Danny Masterson said, “He says ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?’” while putting more effort on the word ‘balls’. To this, Conan O’Brien asks, “So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question.”

Danny replies, “I mean, you got them, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab,” to which O’Brien reverts, “I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will.” The actor then agrees, “I will.”

The actor has been in custody since May 2023. For his case, he was told by the judge, “Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here.”

