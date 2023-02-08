Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice witnessed one of the iconic battles between two leading superheroes. As the movie brought iconic comic book moments to the big screen, there was another scene in the movie, “Hollywoodland” that showed Batman actor Ben Affleck sleeping with Superman’s mother actress, Diane Lane.

Most superhero movies don’t talk about mothers but in BVS, had a major role in the character’s name that helped in stopping the clash of the caped crusader and Karl El. Read on to find out when the actors joked about each other on a talk show.

The cast of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was present on the Conan Show to promote their movie. Toward the end of the show, the host Conan O’Brien shows a theory on why Batman and Superman are fighting each other. “Batman slept with Superman’s mom”, said the host while showing a still from the movie, Hollywoodland.

Diane Lane, who played Martha Kent in BVS: Dawn of Justice was also opposite Ben Affleck who shared a romantic scene in the other movie. Later Conan teased Henry Cavill and said Superman must find out on some level and asked did you know about it. To which Henry Cavill replied, “I think so. Super smell”, which made everyone laugh.

The movie had Diane Lane play an important role as Martha. The fact that Batman’s (Ben Affleck) and Superman’s (Henry Cavill) mothers share a first name proved incredibly poignant for some members of the audience and downright ridiculous for others. The actress made her second appearance as Clark Kent’s mother Martha in Batman V Superman, which is a direct continuation of the 2013 movie, Man Of Steel.

Let us know what do you think about Batman kissing Superman’s mother.

