The DC Studios has been under the fans’ surveillance since the new heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, were appointed to take charge. A lot of the projects got cancelled, including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3, and earlier this week, they introduced the new slate of the Studios’ future projects. It further confirmed the ousting of Henry Cavill, but there still might be bleak chances for Gadot and Ezra Miller.

A few days back, the trailer of Zachary Levi‘s Shazam: Fury of Gods came out, and Gal’s Diana Prince was spotted for a brief moment, and it got the fans super-excited about it. Gunn has also given a cryptic reply to a fan query regarding the actress. Does that mean there is still hope? Read on!

James Gunn took to his Instagram to share a post regarding the DCU animated series Creature Commandos and how he is excited for the fans to see it. Sharing the post, he captioned it, “Can’t wait for you guys to these guys in action. #CreatureCommandos #DcStudios.” In the comment section of the same post, fans asked about Ezra Miller, who will once again reprise his role as Flash in the upcoming film The Flash, and also about Gal Gadot. One of the users asked, “Looking forward to the new projects, but I am disappointed you guys let Henry and Gal go but still have Ezra around. He’s a knucklehead, while Henry and Gal have done it all right. Just makes no sense to me.”

James Gunn took the time to respond to the user’s remark as he wrote, “We didn’t let Gal go. Ezra’s movie is already made. Henry doesn’t fit what I have for Superman.” Later on, another user took to the comments for a follow-up on Gal Gadot’s news and wrote, “Any word on Gal Gadot? Did you have a meeting with her yet and by the way, this will be interesting. Let’s Goooo.” The DC head replying to that commented, “Yes we met with her weeks ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Well, if that’s the case, then there might be chances that the DC Studios and James Gunn will retain Gal Gadot, and maybe she will be seen as some other character, like how Jason Momoa will not be seen as Aquaman, but instead, there are reports that he might play the role of Lobo.

