It’s been over 25 years since we witnessed James Cameron’s masterpiece Titanic on the big screens. The film remained the highest-grosser of all time for over a decade until the filmmaker broke his record with Avatar. But when we talk about the film, there remains only one big question – could Jack have survived? Scroll below as the ace creator talks about the viral theories on the survival of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character.

The filmmaker along with the star cast has been bombarded with this same question multiple times in the past. Many felt that Jack could have survived, had he fit himself on the raft along with Rose. James had previously reacted to the possibilities and said “he needed to die” and the survival of both the actors couldn’t have been possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As most know, Titanic is re-releasing on the 10th of February and ahead of the same, the director is testing the viral door theories. In the upcoming National Geographic special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron, he will be seen working with a team of scientists to recreate the scene and test four different scenarios where Jack could have climbed the raft.

Ultimately, James Cameron came up with the conclusion, “He’s stabilized. He got into a place where if we projected that out, he just might’ve made it until the lifeboat got there. Jack might’ve lived, but there’s a lot of variables. I think his thought process was, ‘I’m not going to do one thing that jeopardized her,’ and that’s 100 percent in character.”

Previously, Kate Winslet had reacted to the Titanic theories and lost her calm with the repeated questions around the same subject.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Serena Williams Shares Will Smith Should Be Forgiven For The Oscars Incident, Says “It’s Not The End Of The World…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News