The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long since its inception in 2008, fondly termed MCU, has generated a massive fan following over the years, and people are addicted to the fan theories surrounding the films made by the studios. Any announcement from them creates a frenzy among its target audience, and certain speculation involving its much-awaited film Avengers: Secret Wars will add to your inquisitiveness.

Marvel is all set to kickstart phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, and it will also establish the next Thanos-level antagonist Kang the Conqueror, in MCU, which will lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Now, previously it was announced both the Avengers film will be released in 2025 at an interval of only six months. That was a huge thing for the fans, but Disney has allegedly made some changes.

According to a report in FandomWire based on a tweet by a Twitter page Spider-Man News, there have been speculations going around that Secret War might be released in two parts, just as the Infinity War and Endgame. There is no doubt in the fact that Marvel is planning to bring along a lot of superheroes together for this one, similar to the comic books, and it might get too much to handle for a single part. This might bring an end to Marvel’s multiverse saga; hence giving it a proper send-off is necessary as the hype really huge, and by the time it releases, it will only get bigger, and the studio cannot afford to do any mistakes with this project.

Rumour Avengers secret wars could be divided into 2 parts Via MarvelStudios spoiler reddit pic.twitter.com/VikqmwlXGB — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) February 1, 2023

Previously at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios announced that Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were scheduled to release in May and November 2025, respectively. If the recent rumours are to be believed, then the Secret Wars film has been delayed and might come out in May 2026.

