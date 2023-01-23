Over the past few years, Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken a new path with its phase 4 and has been getting mixed responses from the audiences. While it was hard for audiences to digest that their favorite Iron Man and Captain America will no longer be seen in upcoming projects, many audiences loved the diverse areas that Marvel covered through its movies. The social topics touched upon in the recent MCU projects have been commendable and there were fewer Superheroes’ high-flying actions.

The recent MCU projects gave a variety of characters and audiences seem to love every one of them. As the audiences saw many superheroes in these projects, Marvel Boss Kevin Fiege recently spoke about how the idea of superhero fatigue amongst the audiences. Read on to see what he has to say.

In a conversation with The Movie Business Podcast, Kevin Feige reflected on his views on Superhero fatigue. He says, “Each of our sagas are broken into phases and we now find ourselves on the precipice of Phase 2 of the Multiverse Saga. And there are two ways to do it. One, we look at an overarching narrative, always using the comics and the 80-plus years of Marvel comic history as our guide of what general, long-term story we want to do. But really, it comes down to each individual film or series, and what type of genre we want to do.”

As there have been projects in the pipeline, Kevin Feige feels confused about whether they should follow the previous pattern of making comic-accurate stories or should adapt new genres. He adds, “Another way to do that is adapting them into different genres and what types of movies we want to make. And I, from sitting at USC, probably Semester 2 before your screenwriting class, Jason, and sitting in Cinema 101 and being exposed to so many different types of film that I said, ‘I want to make all of these. I don’t want to just make one kind of movie, I want to make all kinds of movies.’”

Kevin Feige is one of the men behind giving over 30 MCU projects and it just keeps on growing bigger and better. The team behind Marvel Studios in delivering audiences the infinity saga and the new multiverse saga has never disappointed fans.

Post ‘Avengers: End Game’, the MCU projects are trying to cash in on the craze as they had before in the first 3 MCU Phases. Keeping that in mind, what do you have to say about the new MCU multiversal saga?

