Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly arrive soon with a bang. Yes, you heard that right! The time has come for the Kalesh and the fan wars to start with full swing. Here’s all you need to know about the new season so far.

Salman Khan will not be the only host of Bigg Boss 19?

It is not a hidden fact that Salman Khan’s swag and charm are irreplaceable as the host of Bigg Boss 19. However, he will not be the only one who will don the cap of the host this time. According to a news report in the Indian Express, this season of Bigg Boss will be its longest season which is indeed historic. This will inevitably call for other celebrity hosts stepping in for Bhaijaan once in a while.

The report states that Salman Khan will host the first months of the show after which Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar will take over as the hosts. Interestingly, these three have been closely associated with Bigg Boss. While Farah Khan has speed in for Salman whenever the latter has been busy with his professional commitments, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor were seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss OTT 3 respectively.

Expected Premiere Date

You will be excited to know that Bigg Boss 19 will be appearing on your TV screens sooner than you think. The show is most likely to premiere on August 30, 2025. The makers will reportedly release the first promo of the same this month. The episodes will be dropping on JioHotstar first and will then be telecasted on Colors TV one and a half hours later.

Salman Khan To Be Back With A Bang For The Grand Finale

Despite the other hosts taking over, Salman Khan will inevitably spread his magic at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19. The top 6 contestants from the first three-month bracket will be moving forward to the finale. However, to fill up the rest of the duration of the show, they will be locking horns with some ex-contestant of the controversial show to spice up the entertainment level. Well, this has certainly gotten us excited about the further development surrounding the show.

