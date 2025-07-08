The Traitors’ pilot season ended last week and received impressive viewership at the end of its finale week. The series became one of the most watched web series for the week of June 30-July 6, 2025. With his engrossing hosting, Karan Johar kept the viewers hooked to the phone and television screens. As people await more updates on season 2, check out its OTT verdict after the final episode below.

Season 1 of the show hosted by KJo featured 20 contestants who competed for prize money. The participants included Sahil Salathia, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Karan Kundraa, Mukesh Chhabra, Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jasmin Bhasin, Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, and more.

The Traitors OTT verdict for the week of June 30-July 6

According to Ormax‘s data, The Traitors on Amazon Prime Video, based on the Dutch series De Verraders, garnered 3.1 million views for the week of June 30 to July 6, 2025. The finale episode of season 1 dropped on July 3, boosting the show’s viewership and making it one of the week’s top five most-watched original series. It is at #5 on the list, with trending and popular series above it and an already huge fan base.

Top 5 most-watched shows from June 30-July 6

The Traitors OTT Viewership Summary!

Week 1: 2.7 Million | Rank: 3rd

Week 2: 4.2 Million | Rank: 3rd

Week 3: 3.1 Million | Rank: 5th

Total – 10 Million

More about the show

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won season 1 of The Traitors. They won the 70 lakh cash prize, receiving 35 lakh each. The Traitors followed the premise of the OG show, featuring a group of contestants participating in a game in which an informed group known as the traitors must eliminate an uninformed group called the Innocents. Meanwhile, the Innocents are tasked with discovering the Traitors and voting them out of the game to win.

The Traitors Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Demon Slayer Nichirin Swords’ Colors Explained: What Each Blade Color Really Means

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News