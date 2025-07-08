Still unsure about what to watch this week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Netflix leads the pack with the most new releases, including two English titles, one Hindi film, and a Telugu movie. Meanwhile, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are bringing their own highlights, including the second season of a hit Hindi espionage thriller and a Malayalam film. Scroll down for the complete list of titles and where to stream them.

Prime Video

Ballard (English)

July 9, 2025

Ballard is set within the world of the Bosch television franchise and stars Maggie Q as LAPD Detective Renée Ballard. She leads a cold case investigation unit that looks into decades-old murders, eventually uncovering a conspiracy involving the LAPD itself.

Sonyliv

Narivetta (Malayalam)

July 11, 2025

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, is an exploration of state-sponsored violence against the weaker sections of society, people the government should have protected. It showcases their struggle for basic necessities, all wrapped in a commercial film format with the essential elements that define mainstream cinema.

Jio Hotstar

Special Ops season 2 (Hindi)

July 11, 2025

In the second season of Special Ops, India faces a new threat to its most critical financial services infrastructure, the Unified Payments Interface.

Moonwalk (Malayalam)

July 8, 2025

Set in 1980s Kerala, a group of youngsters becomes inspired by Michael Jackson and his dance style, and they pursue this dream with passion.

Netflix

Aap Jaisa Koi (Hindi)

July 11, 2025

Aap Jaisa Koi stars R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh as two teachers, one a reserved Sanskrit professor and the other a free-spirited French teacher. The film explores their relationship, the expectations they have of each other, their romantic involvement, and the pressure they face from society.

Too Much (English)

July 10, 2025

Starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe in the lead, it follows a New Yorker who, after her breakup, moves to London and finds herself in a sort of relationship with a British man.

Madea’s Destination Wedding (English)

July 11, 2025

Madea’s Destination Wedding is the 13th film in the Madea cinematic universe. Starring, produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, the film follows Madea and her family as they head to a destination wedding in the Bahamas.

8 Vasantalu (Telugu)

July 11, 2025

The narrative follows a 17-year-old girl with a talent for poetry and martial arts as she navigates the complexities of love, emotional loss, and personal growth.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Dhurandhar Superstar Ranveer Singh’s Top 5 Films Ranked As Per IMDb Ratings & Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News