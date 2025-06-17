Netflix is bringing an unconventional love story to its viewers this July. Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is all set to stream from July 11, 2025, offering a fresh take on love, relationships, and companionship across generations.

Old-School Meets Modern: A Love Story Of Equals

Set against a modern yet emotionally rooted backdrop, Aap Jaisa Koi introduces viewers to Shrirenu (played by R. Madhavan), a quiet and traditional Sanskrit teacher, and Madhu (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a lively and independent French instructor. Their paths cross in unexpected ways, leading to a connection that defies societal norms and age-old expectations.

Instead of relying on the usual tropes of romance, the film leans into emotional complexity — portraying love as something that grows through shared vulnerabilities, personal rediscovery, and the courage to unlearn past patterns. It’s a story that reflects how love today is less about perfection and more about presence.

More Than Just Romance: A Story Of Rediscovery

Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and brings a grounded, relatable tone to this relationship drama. The film touches upon themes of identity, second chances, and the quiet strength required to open your heart again.

Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, known for emotionally rich stories, and supported by Netflix’s slate of diverse narratives, Aap Jaisa Koi blends humor and heartfelt storytelling while also nudging viewers to reflect on the meaning of love, equality, and connection in today’s world.

Don’t miss this charming, grown-up love story. Aap Jaisa Koi streams exclusively on Netflix from July 11, 2025.

