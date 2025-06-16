Netflix is bringing all seven seasons of Scandal this June, and for anyone who’s into sharp political drama, it’s a solid pick for the next long binge.

The platform is known for shuffling its catalogue, swapping out old titles while dropping fresh ones that spark new-watching marathons. This month, it’s adding a series that once ruled primetime, and if politics, power, and secrets keep you glued to the screen, this one’s worth queuing up.

What Scandal Is About

Scandal originally ran from 2012 to 2018 on ABC, with a total of 124 episodes. It follows Olivia Pope, a former White House Communications Director who starts her own crisis management firm. Her job is to protect the reputation of Washington’s elite, but the mess behind closed doors is never simple. The show, inspired by real-life crisis expert Judy Smith, leans into the dirt and drama of American politics in a way that’s intense and fast-paced.

The show is created by Shonda Rhimes’ powerhouse company Shondaland, which is also behind Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton, and The Residence and it blends scandalous twists with character-driven storytelling that made it a major hit in its time.

Scandal is back on Netflix June 17! pic.twitter.com/nUML3o1mBG — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2025

Scandal’s Strong Ratings and Fan Reactions

Scandal, with strong ratings across its run, pulled in a 93 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans were nearly as enthusiastic, giving it a solid 72 percent.

Netflix’s announcement of bringing back the series triggered a wave of excitement among online users. Some who caught it back in the day are already planning a rewatch while others, new to the show, are lining it up as their next major binge. One tweeted, “Yes! Time to rewatch again! Lost count how many times it’s been but I’ll never get tired of this show.”

Yes! Time to rewatch again! Lost count how many times it’s been but I’ll never get tired of this show. pic.twitter.com/Q70e74NnTh — ✦ MissC ✦ (@misscnyc) May 19, 2025

Another wrote, “FOR REALLLL ?!? THIS IS MORE THAN HAPPY NEWS FOR ME AS A FREE BUZZER 😭😭😭💅💅”

FOR REALLLL ?!? THIS IS MORE THAN HAPPY NEWS FOR ME AS A FREE BUZZER 😭😭😭💅💅 — – (@trf_mistletoe) May 19, 2025

A third added, “Oh, thank goodness! Netflix, you are feeding me today!!! Thank you😘,” and someone else wrote, “Can’t wait for the drama to unfold again. Scandal never disappoints!”

Oh, thank goodness! Netflix, you are feeding me today!!! Thank you😘 — M.-E. Morales🐘🎀 (@mare_pear) May 19, 2025

Can’t wait for the drama to unfold again. Scandal never disappoints! — Movie Train (@movietrainx) May 19, 2025

Scandal lands on Netflix US on June 17, 2025 where all episodes and seasons will be in one place.

