Disney+ has scored a rare and major win with Andor Season 2, as the final three episodes helped the show climb straight to the top of the streaming charts. The show’s second season did not follow the usual formula. Instead, it dropped three episodes at a time, with each block covering one year in the story of Cassian Andor and the rise of the Rebellion. Luckily, that structure paid off, as the final set of episodes turned into a breakout success.

Andor Season 2 Tops Streaming Charts

As per Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart, Andor S2 pulled in 931 million viewing minutes in the week ending on May 18, subsequently putting it ahead of every other streaming title, including Bluey and Netflix’s Nonnas. The viewership kept rising throughout the season, from 721 million in its first week to 830 million in the third, showing how much buzz it picked up as it went along. (per starwarsnews). Even Rogue One, the film that continues from where Andor leaves off, jumped back into the top 10 movies streamed, nearly a decade after release.

#Andor was the #1 show in all of television according to @nielsen the week of the finale. With 931 million minutes watched, it hit a new series record and even beat out Bluey pic.twitter.com/4rRvz1H7mb — Youtini (@youtini_us) June 13, 2025

Andor Breaks Records With Critic & Fan Praise

Andor has managed something very few Star Wars shows have done, and that is winning over both fans and critics at the same time. Its last five episodes all scored above 9.5 on IMDb, something that has not happened before for any series. Besides, awards buzz has followed, too, with Disney pushing the show for 23 Emmy nominations, including acting, writing, and directing.

What made season 2 feel different was how it handled time and story. Every three-episode set focused on one major turning point for the Rebellion—from the Ghorman Massacre to Mon Mothma stepping away from the Senate to Luthen Rael’s final stand. This kept each episode tight and focused.

before it’s all over tonight, i just wanted to say just how grateful i am for andor. such a beautiful, masterly crafted story that we were gifted. it means so much to me and i will miss it dearly. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/xekkYlsBWk — ⊹˚. ren (@andorlorians) May 13, 2025

Weekly Drops Helped Keep Andor Season 2 In The Spotlight

Weekly releases have started making a comeback across streaming platforms, and Andor S2’s unusual rollout shows why. Instead of being forgotten in a weekend, each drop helped the viewers to engage more with the show. It kept the story alive and gave people time to think, talk, and return for more.

