Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu continues its weak run at the box office. The Star Wars movie has earned an unwanted record among Disney-era Star Wars movies at the North American box office. It has also witnessed a shocking decline on its second Friday. It is even lower than Solo: A Star Wars Story’s daily earnings at the box office. It is even below Obsession and Backrooms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is part of the Star Wars franchise and based on the Disney+ television series, The Mandalorian, which took place between 2019 and 2023. The movie features Jeremy Allen White, Jonny Coyne, Martin Scorsese, and Sigourney Weaver in crucial roles. The movie received mixed reviews, with critics praising the score and Pedro Pascal’s performance but criticizing the plot, visuals, and action sequences.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu recorded the lowest 2nd Friday for Star Wars films under Disney

According to Box Office Mojo’s report Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has crashed at the North American box office in its second Friday. It will continue its downward trajectory in its second weekend at the domestic box office. The movie collected $6.5 million on its second Friday in North America. It declined by 80.8% from Friday’s opening day, falling to the 3rd rank, even below Obsession and Backrooms.

The Mandalorian and Grogu recorded the lowest second Friday for Star Wars films under Disney. It is even lower than Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s $8.1 million second Friday gross. After eight days, Star Wars has hit the $118.8 million mark at the domestic box office. It is tracking to earn between $22 million and $25 million on its second 3-day weekend, experiencing a 73%-69% drop domestically.

More about the box office

Pedro Pascal starrer Star Wars movie collected $63.8 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide box office collection is $182.7 million. It is expected to cross $200 million at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Directed by Jon Favreau, the Disney movie was made on a budget of $165 million and must earn around $413 million to hit the worldwide break-even target. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

Box office summary

Domestic – $118.9 million

International – $63.8 million

Worldwide – $182.7 million

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