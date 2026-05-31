Obsession is the horror sensation that is unstoppable at the box office. The Focus movie, with a production budget below $1 million, has crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The R-rated movie will also cross this major mark at the North American box office. The film is also defeating Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at the domestic box office, taking back the #1 spot from the Disney movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Curry Barker movie collected $8.2 million at the domestic box office on its 3rd Friday. It is the 2nd-largest 3rd Friday of all time for horror movies, with a massive 35% increase from last Friday. It is even more than Paranormal Activity’s $7.5 million. Owing to the film’s strong performance, the distributors added 125 theaters and are now playing in 2780 screens. The movie has hit the $86.5 million at the North American box office. It is tracking to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office.

Obsession crosses $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Obsession has crossed the first major milestone at the worldwide box office. The R-rated movie collected $22.3 million at the international box office. In line with the domestic total of $86.5 million, the worldwide collection has crossed $100 million. The movie’s global box office now stands at $108.7 million. It is most probably the most successful movie of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $86.5 million

International – $22.2 million

Worldwide – $108.7 million

According to reports, Obsession was made on a budget of $0.75 million to $1 million, and it has earned 109-145 times that amount. The Focus movie is making headlines for its extraordinary box-office performance. The film is tracking to earn between $26 million and $30 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office.

It is the 19th-highest-grossing film worldwide this year. The film is expected to outgross Mortal Kombat II worldwide. The supernatural horror by Curry Barker follows Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish: that his friend Nikki fall in love with him, with horrifying consequences. Obsession was released on May 15.

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