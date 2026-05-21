Obsession has become one of the year’s biggest horror successes. Directed by Curry Barker, the movie combines psychological horror, romance, and supernatural elements to tell a disturbing story about obsession and control.

Made on a budget of just $1 million, the film grossed over $17 million during its opening weekend in the United States, according to IMDb. It has also received strong reviews from critics and audiences, with many praising its emotional storytelling and unsettling atmosphere.

Obsession Plot Explained: How Bear’s Wish Turns Into A Deadly Curse?

The story centers on Bear, a shy employee at a music store who has been in love with his childhood friend Nikki for years. Desperate to make her love him back, Bear visits a mysterious supernatural tree known as a “wish willow.”

At first, Bear finally gets what he wants when Nikki becomes deeply attached to him. However, her affection quickly becomes dangerous. Nikki grows increasingly possessive and refuses to let Bear out of her sight.

What begins as romance slowly transforms into psychological horror as Nikki’s obsession spirals out of control.

Sarah’s Death In Obsession Explained

The movie reaches a major turning point when Bear secretly meets Sarah to talk about Nikki’s frightening behavior. Before the conversation can continue, Nikki suddenly appears and violently kills Sarah by smashing her head into a car window.

Terrified and confused, Bear helps Nikki bury Sarah’s body before escaping to his friend Ian for help. Ian reveals that he also used a wish willow in the past and tries to help Bear reverse the curse before things get even worse.

Why Does Bear Dies At The End of Obsession?

Bear eventually returns to confront Nikki and undo the supernatural wish. Unfortunately, the situation becomes even more tragic when Nikki shoots Ian.

With no escape left, Bear locks himself in a bathroom and attempts to end his life using opioids. At the same time, Nikki desperately uses another wish willow to make Bear love her with the same intensity that she loves him. Although the spell briefly appears successful, Bear ultimately dies from the overdose.

What Happens To Nikki At The End Of Obsession?

After Bear’s death, Nikki is overwhelmed by grief and horror. Realizing the destruction caused by her obsession, she attempts to take her own life. However, before she can go through with it, the supernatural spell finally breaks. Nikki survives and wakes up surrounded by the devastating consequences of everything that happened.

The ending suggests that Nikki is finally free from the curse, but she must now live with the guilt, trauma, and destruction left behind.

Obsession Originally Had A Much Darker Ending

Actress Inde Navarrette later revealed that Nikki originally died in the film’s ending. According to her, the filmmakers changed the conclusion at the last minute after filming a more emotional alternate version of the scene. The final version leaves Nikki alive, creating the possibility of a future sequel.

Does Obsession Have A Post-Credit Scene?

No, Obsession does not feature a mid-credit or post-credit scene. The film concludes its major storylines before the credits roll. Still, Nikki’s survival has sparked speculation among fans that a sequel could eventually happen if the filmmakers decide to continue the story.

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