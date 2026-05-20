If Obsession left you with unsettling nerves, disturbing psychological horror, and unexpected twists, then there are a few movies that offer a similar terrifying, chilling experience. From slow-burning paranoia to terrifying technology and emotionally disturbing horror, several films capture the same creepy energy in completely different ways. Here are five chilling movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist if you still cannot get over Obsession.

1. Get Out (2017)

Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Streaming On: Prime Video, HBO Max

Plot: The movie is about Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), who visits his girlfriend’s (Rose) family estate. The family get-together gradually escalates into a psychological nightmare with unsettling secrets and mind-control terror.

2. Ex Machina (2014)

Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: A young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) is asked to take on testing an advanced AI robot called Ava (Alicia Vikander) by Nathan (Oscar Isaac) at his remote house. The more the experiment progresses in the movie, the more human emotion merges with artificial intelligence.

3. It Follows (2014)

Director: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Streaming On: Philo, Prime Video

Plot: This follows the story of a young girl named Jay (Maika Monroe), who encounters an unknown supernatural entity, and then gets followed by it all the time. In this film, the gradual escalation of suspense, followed by the entity and never-ending sense of being trailed, is extremely disturbing and creepy to watch.

4. Together (2025)

Director: Michael Shanks

Michael Shanks IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Streaming On: Hulu, Disney +

Plot: In this movie, Tim (Dave Franco) and Millie (Alison Brie), a couple that starts to fall into psychological turmoil after an incident occurred when both of them got lost in a cave inside a forest. That sudden event altered how they feel about one another. The film is a mix of body horror, tension, and disturbing emotional drama.

5. M3GAN (2022)

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Gerard Johnstone IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Streaming On: Prime Video, Peacock

Plot: The movie is about an AI doll named M3GAN (Amie Donald / Jenna Davis). M3GAN was created to help a young girl, Cady (Violet McGraw), cope with a tragic loss. However, M3GAN’s protective instincts for Cady soon go out of control as she grows emotionally attached and self-aware to a dangerous extent.

Whether it’s psychological manipulation, supernatural terror, or terrifying artificial intelligence creations, these top 5 movies will give the same disturbing and creepy punch as Obsession did. From Get Out’s overarching paranoia to It Follows’ threatening atmosphere, each film is unsettling in its own way and leaves a lasting impression. These 5 movies do not rely solely on jump scares; they build emotional tension, chilling moments, and creepy discomfort for fans. If Obsession (2026) made you want more, then this is your perfect weekend watch list.

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