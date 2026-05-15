The Mortal Kombat movies have had a wild ride since the first film came out in 1995. Some movies were big hits, while others disappointed fans. But the newest sequel shows that video game movies can finally be done well in Hollywood. Here is every live-action Mortal Kombat movie ranked from worst to best, as per their Rotten Tomatoes scores.

4. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Director: John R. Leonetti

John R. Leonetti RT Score: 4%

4% Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: This sequel follows Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Raiden, and Kitana as they battle Shao Kahn, who invades Earthrealm after breaking the rules of Mortal Kombat. The heroes must stop him before humanity is destroyed.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation ranks last with a terrible 4% Tomatometer score and a 24% audience score. The movie follows Liu Kang and his friends as they try to stop Shao Kahn from taking over Earthrealm.

Sadly, the movie struggled with poor performances, weak CGI, and unexciting action scenes. Some fans still enjoy the cheesy dialogue because it feels nostalgic, but many people still see it as one of the worst video game adaptations ever made.

3. Mortal Kombat (1995)

Director: Paul W. S. Anderson

Paul W. S. Anderson RT Score: 44%

44% Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: Three martial artists, Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, and Sonya Blade, are chosen to represent Earthrealm in the Mortal Kombat tournament, where they must defeat Shang Tsung and Outworld’s warriors to save humanity.

Mortal Kombat, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, currently holds a 44% Tomatometer and a 58% audience score. Even though critics gave the movie mixed reviews, it became a huge success and made over $122 million worldwide. Fans loved its fun soundtrack, exciting characters, and story that stayed close to the famous tournament from the games, helping it become a cult favorite.

2. Mortal Kombat (2021)

Director: Simon McQuoid

Simon McQuoid RT Score: 55%

55% Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: MMA fighter Cole Young discovers his connection to Earthrealm’s champions and joins fighters like Sonya Blade, Jax, Liu Kang, and Kung Lao to prepare for Outworld’s coming invasion. Guided by Raiden, they must unlock their powers before Shang Tsung’s forces destroy them.

The 2021 reboot, Mortal Kombat, received a 55% Tomatometer score and an 85% audience score. The movie introduced a new character, Cole, and brought back famous fighters like Scorpion and Sub-Zero to the big screen.

Fans praised the brutal fight choreography and game references, especially the Scorpion vs. Sub-Zero battle. However, many viewers were disappointed that the famous Mortal Kombat tournament itself was not included in the story.

1. Mortal Kombat II (2026)

Director: Simon McQuoid

Simon McQuoid RT Score: 65% Tomatometer

65% Tomatometer Streaming on: Currently in theaters

Plot: The sequel expands the story by finally centering on the official Mortal Kombat tournament, where Earthrealm’s warriors face even deadlier Outworld opponents. Johnny Cage joins the roster, alongside returning champions, in a battle that will determine Earth’s survival.

Taking the top spot is Mortal Kombat II with a strong 65% Tomatometer and a huge 90% audience score. The sequel improves on the 2021 reboot by finally focusing on the iconic tournament storyline from the games.

Karl Urban shines as Johnny Cage and reportedly performed many of his own stunts. With bigger action scenes, a stronger connection to the game’s story, and more fun characters, the sequel has quickly become the highest-rated Mortal Kombat movie so far.

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