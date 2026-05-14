When it comes to pop music, Kylie Minogue is amongst the most successful singers to have dominated the genre. Popularly known as the “Princess of Pop,” the Can’t Get You Out of My Head singer has earned a worldwide reputation as not only a talented artist but also a fashion icon. The singer is the highest-selling Australian female artist of all time, with her worldwide sales surpassing 80 million records.

Having had such an illustrious musical career, it’s only fitting that fans get a closer look at her legacy. Thankfully, Netflix has done the deed! The OTT platform will be releasing a documentary showcasing Kylie’s musical journey, her personal challenges, and her comeback to the stage.

Kylie Trailer: A Perfect Visual Montage Of The Singer’s Highs & Lows

The documentary’s trailer offers glimpses of Kylie’s on-stage and backstage moments, as well as of her massive fandom. We also get a sneak peek into her challenging times, as the singer tearfully opens up about her struggles and how they took a toll on her.

The trailer serves as a perfect montage of Kylie’s highs and lows, with visuals from the singer’s musical tours adding to its glamour. We also see Kylie’s sister Dannii Minogue in the trailer, and Jason Donovan, a popular Australian actor and singer, who is also the singer’s former co-star from their television show Neighbours.

The documentary has been directed by Michael Harte, who is also the producer of Netflix’s famous documentary Beckham.

Kylie Plot

The documentary is an amalgamation of Kylie’s home videos and staged interviews. It will deep dive into her rise from a child artist, when she first appeared in a minor role in The Sullivans, to an international pop star.

Along with Kylie’s happy times, the documentary will also focus on the parts where life threw several curveballs her way. The singer had to overcome the stigma of being known as a “singing budgie” and a “mechanical” performer, with many not perceiving her as a serious artist. Kylie’s battle with cancer will also be touched upon in the documentary, where the singer will talk about her health challenges and how she overcame them to get back on stage.

In addition, the documentary will focus on her comeback, with Kylie being active since 2022, releasing several albums and performing on music tours. In 2025, the singer embarked on the Tension Tour in Australia, which became her biggest tour since 2011.

Kylie Release Date

The documentary is in a three-part format, with each episode running about an hour and highlighting one aspect of her life at a time. Kylie will be released on Netflix on May 20, 2026.

Given Kylie’s immense global fandom, we have no doubt that this documentary will do complete justice to the singer’s legacy.

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