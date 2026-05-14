The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Steve paying Alex a visit to discuss the potential changes in his marriage to Stephanie due to Joy and their baby girl. On the other hand, EJ pulled a fast one on Gwen. And then last but not least, Marlena offered Paulina support after Lexie’s big reveal.

The drama, the secrets, the blame, the confrontations, the romance, the worry, and more are about to explode in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 24, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 14, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Johnny and Chanel leaning on each other. In the aftermath of Sophia’s attempt to kill Johnny and Chanel’s pregnancy, plus health issues, things have been hard for the two. But the couple is taking one day at a time and comforting each other through it.

How long will they be able to lean on each other amid their growing issues and troubles? On the other hand, Jada moves Shawn into her place and opens the door for renewed romance. Now that Shawn is discharged, it is time for his recovery, and Jada is actively helping him through every step.

Shawn will be moving into Jada’s place for the time being, and while the goal is to ensure he resumes full health, this proximity might just reignite their romance once again. Up next, Gabi presses Ari about her relationship with Liam. It is absolutely no secret that Gabi does not like or trust Liam.

But her daughter Ari clearly does. She is often seen spending time with him and confiding in him. And so Gabi is questioning Ari about what exactly the nature of their relationship is. What response will she get? And lastly, Amy confronts Holly. The former has been really grieving the loss of Sophia.

After the investigation, it was claimed that her daughter died by suicide, even though we know Kristen was behind it. Amy is heartbroken and is lashing out at Holly for the same. She thinks the rivalry between Sophia and Holly led to this. How will Holly respond to these blames and accusations now?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, May 13, 2026: Alex Gets A Visit, EJ Pulls A Fast One On Gwen, While Marlena Offers Paulina Support

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