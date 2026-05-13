The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lulu seeking out Britt to talk about Rocco. Meanwhile, Dante had a few strong words with Cassius. On the other hand, Curtis took on a mission against Isaiah. Rocco clashed with Danny and Charlotte. And then last but not least, Isaiah was in the hot seat.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the chaos, the plotting, the mess, the betrayals, and more are about to get more entwined soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 13, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 13, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Ethan issuing an invitation to Kristina. What will this invite be, and will she accept it? Is this going to be the start of what could have been all those years ago? On the other hand, Michael lets Jacinda in on his plan. He has been plotting Willow’s downfall recently.

Despite everything horrible she did to him, Michael did not revert. At least yet. And now he has a plan on his mind. He has noted Chase and Willow’s closeness and can feel the two getting closer once again. Michael knows that Chase did not let go of his soft spot for Willow despite their breakup.

And he is waiting to catch him betraying his marriage with Brook Lynn for Willow. This would cause harm to Willow’s plan and result in her political ruin. But is his play too risky? Especially when it could affect his bond with his cousin Brook Lynn. And now he is confiding about the same in Jacinda.

Is this a wise move or a big blunder? Elsewhere, Willow meets with Sidwell. The drugs she injects in Drew to keep him paralyzed come from the mob boss but now things are changing. Nina did not give Drew his latest dose, which led to him almost making a significant breakthrough in his position.

And now she is sharing the same with Sidwell. The latter has a warning for Willow: the moment Drew is able to communicate again, all of her plans will go down the drain, and there will be no saving. And lastly, Curtis worries about Jordan. Is this about the accident or is this about her massive scar?

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