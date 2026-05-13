If you thought courtroom dramas were just about long speeches and Tareekh pe Tareekh, the trailer for System is here to give you a reality check. It is gritty, it is intense, and it features a face-off that I honestly didn’t know I needed: Sonakshi Sinha VS Ashutosh Gowariker! Co-starring Jyothika, the trailer keeps you intrigued, though in chunks!

The trailer introduces us to a world where the legal System is less about the truth and more about who holds the remote control. Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce lawyer who finds herself standing directly opposite her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Watching a father and daughter dismantle each other’s arguments, and perhaps their relationship, while Jyothika adds a layer of mystery to this legal and personal dynamics, is what is making System look interesting! The Hindi audience knows him as the visionary director, but Ashutosh Gowariker, the actor, is a phenomenal actor. He commands a quiet, chilling power in the trailer.

Sonakshi is clearly in her Dahaad era – raw, vulnerable, yet determined. Moreover, she has been winning the OTT space, one project at a time! Meanwhile, Jyothika is the new darling of the Hindi OTT space, and she has been continuously carving a space for herself. So this ensemble looks promising for this series to work!

The only issue here might be the genre fatigue! We’ve had a lot of courtroom dramas lately, and System will need to ensure it is not predictable. The trailer hints at a very complex web of lies. If the writing gets too bogged down, it might lose the interest of the viewer as well!

System trailer looks sharp – It is sophisticated, and it might be packed with powerhouse performances. But the trailer is still working only in parts.

Check out the trailer here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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