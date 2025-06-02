Nepotism in the industry is a topic of never-ending debate. Like every other celebrity, Sonakshi Sinha also once shared her opinion on nepotism. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha indirectly took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for introducing the word ‘nepotism.’ She said, “I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don’t think I really want to give it that much more importance.”

For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut’s business is managed by her sister Rangoli, who is also the official spokesperson. When Rangoli was asked to comment on a question raised by Sonakshi Sinha, she said that she decided to manage Kangana’s work because no other management agency that looks after Bollywood celebrities was ready to take her sister as one of their clients.

Sonakshi Sinha Shared A Secret That Helped Her Sustain A Career

Born to veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi also shared that her father has never helped her bag any film in her career so far. She said, “My father has never picked up the phone and called any producer to say, ‘Take my daughter in your film.’ I was offered Dabangg because, yes, my family knew Salman’s family, but that’s it. They saw me, thought I’d fit the role, and I was offered the film. After that, I had to work very hard. I’ve always been very punctual. I have very good work ethics, and the audience accepted me. These are the four things that have helped me sustain a career for ten years right now.”

“These people are calling out young girls — Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor — imagine what they’d be going through. It’s just not nice. Though I know they are very strong girls and are keeping their chin up and sailing through it, so I’m happy about that. I understand people are hurt now, and I get it they need to vent somewhere. But, all the people being attacked for nepotism were not even launched by their families, so it’s bizarre what’s happening,” she concluded.

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Sonakshi Sinha. May she continue to shine bright on-screen!

