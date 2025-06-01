Sajid Nadiadwala is considered to be a pioneer in film production, direction, and bringing a variety of content to the audience. He started off as a production assistant in his uncle’s production house in the early 1980s, but soon started the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd in 1992 and since then there has been no looking back for him. He has since then, produced more than 200 successful films and also made his directorial debut with the 2014 film, Kick. The movie marked the first Bollywood film to cross the 200 crore milestone at the box office. His production house recently completed 75 years in the industry, establishing itself as a production giant with each movie in their kitty.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Net Worth

According to Lifestyle Asia, Sajid Nadiadwala’s current net worth is a staggering 1500 crores. Interestingly, his net worth is only 4 times higher than the budget of his latest offering, Housefull 5. Reportedly, Housefull 5‘s budget is around 375 crores. His net worth primarily consists of the profits from his movies, other investments and business ventures. He is considered to be one of the wealthiest producers in the entertainment industry.

Assets And Business Ventures Owned By Sajid Nadiadwala

The Sikandar producer’s production house bought a 7470 square feet plot at Mumbai’s Juhu Gaothan area for a whopping 31.3 crore, in May 2023. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house paid a stamp duty of 1.87 crore for the purchase. According to a report in Etimes, according to the documents released related to the purchase, the transaction fetched a rate of Rs 41,900 per square foot.

Apart from his production company, Sajid Nadiadwala has also ventured into the construction business last year in May. His construction company is named, Nadiadwala Grandson Infrastructure. The company has reportedly developed projects in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Luxury Wheels

According to Car Blog India, the producer is the proud owner of some luxury wheels which include a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth 67 lakhs, a Mercedes Benz V-Class worth 1.46 crores, and a Mercedes Benz S500 worth 1.73 crore and a Lamborghini Urus worth 4.22 crore. However, his costliest possession includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 10 crores. Well, his stellar net worth, assets, and endeavors are just the testimony of his hard work, vision, and ambition over the years.

