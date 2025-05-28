Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ separation news broke the news two years ago, and it is once again all over the media. The former couple has finally filed for divorce after two years. Deborra filed for divorce from the Wolverine actor, so let’s explore their net worth. Keep scrolling for more.

Deborra and Hugh met each other on the sets of the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995, and after dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in 1996. They have two adopted kids, Ava and Oscar. After over two decades of married life, the couple announced their separation in 2023. it came as a shock to their fans. Hugh is a global star, mainly because of his role as Wolverine, and his wife is an Australian actress and producer. They have both accumulated lucrative fortunes over the years.

Hugh Jackman’s Net Worth In 2025

The Deadpool & Wolverine star is a multi-faceted personality and a Broadway star. According to Parade‘s report, Jackman made an estimated $100 million for playing the iconic Marvel superhero. For The Greatest Showman, Hugh collected an upfront salary in the $10 million range before taking home back-end profits. Hugh took home $5 million for Les Miserables, barring the box office bonuses.

Hugh’s Deadpool & Wolverine paycheck has not been revealed, but it is reportedly quite impressive. According to the latest Celebrity Net Worth report, Jackman has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Deborra-Lee Furness’ Net Worth in 2025

Deborra-Lee Furness has appeared in over forty projects. She also shared the screen with Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, and Robert Duvall in the 1992 Disney musical drama Newsies. Some of the movies she has featured include The Real Macaw, The Last of the Finest, and Voyager.

Deborra has received several accolades and honors in her career, including two Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards, Best Actor—Female for “Shame” in 1988, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Jindabyne” in 2006. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deborra-Lee Furness has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Who is richer, Hugh Jackman or Deborra-Lee Furness?

Hugh Jackman, with an estimated net worth of $100 million, is leading this fight against his former partner. Thanks to his notable work in Hollywood over the years, Jackman is regarded as an A-list actor and a global star.

Deborra-Lee Furness & Hugh Jackman’s $250M Divorce Settlement

After a prolonged separation, Furness cites emotional betrayal and financial disputes—complicated by the lack of a prenup—as key reasons behind the official split. Daily Mail sources [via Hindustan Times] revealed behind-the-scenes details about the divorce settlement. The divorce includes continued health coverage, a proposed medical child support order, a child support registry form, the settlement, a proposed judgment, and a dissolution certificate, according to Furness’ lawyer Elena Karabatos.

A source mentioned, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with.” Another said, “When they got married, they thought it would be forever. At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has.” This divorce settlement might impact their individual net worths, so to stay updated on that, watch this space.

Deborra-Lee Furness’ Betrayal Claims amid Hugh Jackman’s dating rumors

The Aussie actress released a statement that read, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman is reportedly dating Sutton Foster, and they have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

